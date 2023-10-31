The survey showed that OPEC pumped 27.90 million barrels per day, an increase of 180 thousand barrels per day from September.

Production rose in August for the first time since February.

Nigeria led the rise in production in October, seeing a rebound in shipments often hampered by incidents of crude theft and insecurity.

The survey concluded that Angola exported more shipments, and that Iran, which boosted supplies despite US sanctions, also pumped slightly larger quantities.

The survey showed that the production of ten OPEC members subject to OPEC+ agreements to reduce supplies increased by 150,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries strongly maintained their commitment to the agreed-upon reductions and additional voluntary reductions.

The Reuters survey aims to track supplies in the market, and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, LSEG data on shipments, information from companies that track shipments such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, as well as information provided by sources in oil companies, OPEC and companies. Consulting.