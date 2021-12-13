This means that the number of deaths from this virus alone has exceeded the population of North Dakota.

Despite free and widely available vaccines, the United States is losing more lives to the virus this year than in 2020, due to the highly contagious delta mutant and people refusing to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 450,000 people have died in the United States after contracting Covid-19, equivalent to 57 percent of all deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health experts said that most of the deaths this year were among patients who did not receive a vaccine, and the number of deaths increased despite the development of care for Corona patients and new treatment methods such as antibodies.

fast spread

According to a Reuters analysis, it took 111 days for the number of deaths to reach from 600,000 to 700,000, while it took 73 days to reach the next 100,000.

Reuters calculations indicate that the United States is the highest country in the world with corona deaths, followed by Brazil, then India.

Although it represents only 4 percent of the world’s population, the United States has recorded 14 percent of Covid-19 deaths and 19 percent of infections globally, and is expected to exceed 50 million cases soon.

New infections in the United States reached nearly 120,000 daily.

Scientists are still assessing the effect of the new mutant, Omicron, and whether vaccines will provide complete protection against it.

And the delta mutant is prevalent in the United States, where data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that about 60 percent of the US population had received a full vaccination from the Corona virus.

Americans became increasingly concerned about the new mutant, Omicron, as they queued up to receive booster doses to prevent the Corona virus at record speed.

Each day, just under a million booster doses of the 3 approved vaccines are received, the highest rate since regulators announced additional booster doses.

“We must come together at this moment to counter the impact of the current cases we are seeing, primarily caused by the mutant delta, and we must prepare for an increase in the number of cases due to the omicron mutant,” Rochelle Walnsky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a White House briefing, Tuesday.