Ukraine calls on members of the US Congress to put pressure on the White House on the issue of the supply of MK-20 cluster aviation munitions. The weapons are planned to be dropped from drones, the agency reports. Reuters March 6, citing US legislators Adam Smith and Jason Crowe.

Ukrainian officials urged US lawmakers at last month’s Munich Security Conference to seek White House approval.

Among other things, Kyiv requested 155-mm cluster artillery shells. Cluster munitions, banned in more than 120 countries, are releasing large numbers of small-caliber bombs, the agency adds.

On February 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refused Ukraine’s request to transfer cluster bombs and phosphorus munitions to Ukraine. He assured that the NATO alliance did not supply Kyiv and does not recommend the use of this type of weapons.

Since 2008, the International Convention on Cluster Munitions has been in force, prohibiting the use, transfer, production and storage of cluster munitions. It was signed by 113 countries and ratified by 84 more, it came into force on August 1, 2010.

The parties that ratified the convention pledged “never and under no circumstances” to use cluster munitions; not develop, produce, otherwise acquire, stockpile, retain or transfer directly or indirectly cluster munitions to anyone; not to help, encourage or induce anyone to carry out activities prohibited for a state party under the convention.

China, Russia, the USA, Ukraine and a number of other countries have not signed the convention.

Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.