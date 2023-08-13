The appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Hunter Biden case will provoke difficulties for US President Joe Biden with his campaign in the 2024 presidential election. This point of view was expressed on Saturday, August 12 Reuters.

Delaware prosecutor David Weiss was appointed to investigate. According to the agency, increased public attention to the case of Hunter Biden may negatively affect the image of the candidate and reduce his chances of winning the election.

“Biden wants to talk about the economy, weapons, national security, and he will have fewer opportunities to do so,” a US Democratic official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

In addition, there are fears that the case may expand.

“Special advisers always find things they don’t expect to find,” the Democrat mentioned, recalling the case of US President Bill Clinton, which began as a clarification of the circumstances of a real estate deal, and ended with the revelation of the president’s infidelity to his wife Hillary Clinton, a political scandal and impeachment.

On August 11, it was reported that the Hunter Biden case was brought to the level of a special prosecutor.

Before that, on July 25, former US President Donald Trump called Joe Biden the most corrupt president in US history. The day before, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer said Biden lied to Americans to cover up his family’s corruption schemes when he was vice president from 2009-2017.

On June 20, the US Department of Justice reported that Hunter Biden made a deal with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two tax offenses. On the same day, the speaker of the House of Representatives pointed to double standards in the United States because of the case of Biden’s son. According to him, the Justice Department tried to eliminate the main political opponents of the American leader, while his son gets a deal with the investigation.

The son of the head of the United States is also suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution. In April 2019, he left a MacBook in the workshop, on which 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, over 2,000 photos were found, allegedly confirming his guilt. In April 2021, experts established the authenticity of these materials.