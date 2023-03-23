This step would greatly pave the way for the return of Damascus to the Arab ranks.

This comes about two weeks after Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to resume relations between them and reopen their embassies in both countries, after 7 years of tensions between the two countries, with Chinese mediation.

And the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said in statements last month that “a consensus began to form in the Arab world that there is no point in isolating Syria, and that dialogue with Damascus is required at some point in time.”

It is noteworthy that Riyadh sent planes loaded with aid to stricken areas controlled by the Syrian government, as part of earthquake relief efforts, after initially sending aid only to northwestern Syria, which is under opposition control.