By the end of May, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will present to the UN Security Council a draft agreement with the Russian Federation and Ukraine on ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP). This was reported on May 12 by the agency Reuters citing four knowledgeable diplomatic sources.

“[Инициатива МАГАТЭ] looks promising. Everything is planned [представить СБ ООН] this month, but the exact date has not yet been determined, ”the source said.

Among other things, the agreement provides for a ban on firing at the ZNPP and from its territory, according to the agency’s material.

Earlier, on May 10, Vladimir Rogov, head of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the Ukrainian side was trying to justify attempts at a possible seizure of the ZNPP. This is evidenced, in particular, by the statements of the Ukrainian state company Energoatom about the increase in the number of Russian forces and military equipment near the station. He noted that Kyiv justifies its actions not so much for itself, but for Western politicians who need to explain to voters what is happening.

On May 7, it was reported about the intention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during a counteroffensive. According to Rogov, American and British curators are involved in developing the tactics of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops.

On the same day, Grossi said that agency experts were concerned about the increasingly unpredictable and “potentially dangerous” situation at the ZNPP.

Earlier, on February 10, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP remains unstable and unpredictable. He once again emphasized the importance of creating a security zone around the facility, noting Moscow’s efforts in the negotiations to promote this initiative.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the station by Ukrainian troops.