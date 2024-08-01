Ministers from the OPEC+ alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, will hold a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) online today at 1000 GMT.

Five OPEC+ sources told Reuters this week that changes to the current plan were unlikely.

After oil prices hit a 2024 high above $92 a barrel in April, they fell to around $81 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns about strong demand, but oil has been supported this week by rising tensions in the Middle East.

The OPEC+ alliance is currently cutting production by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day, or about 5.7 percent of global demand, as part of a series of steps agreed since late 2022.

At its last meeting in June, the alliance agreed to extend cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day for a year until the end of 2025 and to extend the latest cuts, a 2.2 million barrel per day cut by eight members, for three months until the end of September 2024.

The current plan also calls for OPEC+ to gradually phase out the 2.2 million barrels per day cuts over the course of a year from October 2024 to September 2025.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes oil ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers, typically meets every two months and can make recommendations to the wider OPEC+ group.