The United States plans to include long-range missiles for the first time in a military assistance package for Ukraine, the total cost of delivery is $ 2.2 billion. This was announced on Tuesday, January 31, the agency Reuters with reference to American officials.

At the same time, the agency does not specify which missiles are in question.

Earlier in the day, White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said Washington could announce a new military aid package for Kyiv soon.

