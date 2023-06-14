The United States is waiting for India to award a major contract for the supply of American MQ-9B SeaGuardian maritime reconnaissance drones. The agency reported Reuters citing sources June 14.

As specified in the publication, India has long been interested in buying large armed drones from the United States, but due to bureaucratic issues, the deal was postponed. The amount of the transaction, the implementation of which is designed for several years, can reach $ 3 billion. Initially, the option of selling 30 drones was considered, later – 24, but the exact number is currently unknown.

The American side expects to solve the problem during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on June 22. It is noted that India plans to produce some of the components of the drone domestically, which could also complicate the deal, Reuters notes.

On June 7, it became known that US national security adviser Jake Sullivan would visit India on June 13 and 14 to discuss defense cooperation.

Washington wants to invite India to join the NATO+ format, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan and South Korea. This format implies that the participants do not claim membership in the block, but at the same time they exchange both intelligence and military technologies.

On June 6, Bloomberg reported that the United States and India have made new commitments to deepen cooperation in the defense industry, including through the exchange of advanced technologies, in order to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

India seeks to pursue a neutral policy in the international arena, but pressure on Delhi from Washington and its allies is constantly growing. So, on June 5, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the main goal of the United States is to tear India away from Russia.