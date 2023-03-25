Submarine cables that carry data around the world are central to the technology war between the US and China. Washington, fearful of Beijing’s spies, disrupted Chinese projects abroad and cut off Big Tech cable routes to Hong Kong, reported Reuters March 24.

It all started as a business: a large private contract for one of the most advanced submarine fiber optic cables in the world. But it later became a trophy in a growing proxy war between the US and China over technologies that could determine who would achieve economic and military dominance for decades to come, the article says.

In February 2023, U.S. submarine cable company SubCom LLC began laying a $600 million cable to send data from Asia to Europe across Africa and the Middle East at ultra-fast speeds over more than 12,000 miles (19,312 km) of fiber on the seafloor. It is scheduled for completion in 2025. It was a project that eluded China.

Chinese HMN Technologies Co Ltd was on the verge of signing a contract three years ago. The cable was ordered by a consortium of more than a dozen global firms. China’s three state-owned telecom operators – China Telecom Corporation (China Telecom), China Mobile Limited and China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd (China Unicom) have committed to finance the project as members of the consortium, three people familiar with the deal told the agency.

HMN Tech was selected in early 2020 to manufacture and install the cable, sources said, thanks in part to significant subsidies from Beijing that have lowered the cost of the project. HMN Tech’s $500 million offer was about a third cheaper than the original offer submitted to the cable consortium by New Jersey-based SubCom.

The Singapore-France cable would be HMN Tech’s largest such project and would cement the company as the fastest growing submarine cable manufacturer in the world.

But the US government, concerned about the possibility of Chinese spying on these sensitive communications cables, successfully campaigned to transfer the SubCom contract through persuasion and pressure on consortium members.

In February, US President Joe Biden spoke of intense competition between the United States and China. However, he added that the two countries should not be in conflict.

In turn, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, who oversees international relations, in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Washington to correct the mistakes made recently against China and work together to develop relations.

Among the repeated mistakes is Biden’s regular repetition of the phrase that China is the main competitor of the United States.