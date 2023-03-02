During the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs departments of the G20 countries in New Delhi, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock turned to her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov with a request to return Russia to full implementation of the START Treaty, START-3. This was announced on Thursday, March 2, by the agency Reuters.

“I ask you, Mr. Lavrov, to return to the full implementation of START-3 and resume dialogue with the United States,” said the head of German diplomacy.

She stressed that in China’s plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine there is a 12th paragraph, which refers to the inadmissibility of a nuclear threat.

Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov at a press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the G20 in New Delhi noted that Western countries had sacrificed all the issues that should form the “core” of the summit agenda to their ambitions in Ukraine.

During the meeting itself, he said that a number of Western delegations turned the work on the G20 agenda into a farce, and apologized for their behavior. Then, as part of the meeting, Burbock turned to her Russian colleague with a call to end the special operation.

Also on that day, Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, said that now it makes no sense to talk about the resumption of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on issues of strategic stability.

Earlier, on February 28, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow would return to full compliance with the requirements of the Russian-American START only if Washington ceased its anti-Russian policy. According to Antonov, now the United States is not ready even for symbolic gestures to strengthen the agreement.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law suspending the country’s participation in START. The law came into force from the day of its publication.

In turn, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia that the Russian Federation would not resume participation in the New START until Washington wanted to hear from Moscow.

On February 21, Putin announced the suspension of participation in the START during his address to the Federal Assembly. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty. At the same time, the head of state said that before returning to the discussion of START, the country must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain.

The agreement between Russia and the United States on measures to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. The document replaced the 1991 START Treaty.

The agreement was worked out on a parity basis in accordance with the principle of equal and indivisible security and provided for real, verifiable and irreversible reductions in strategic offensive arms.

In February 2021, Putin and US President Joe Biden, during a personal meeting, extended the agreement for five years.