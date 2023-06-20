Five European countries, namely France, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia and Hungary, have signed a letter of intent for the joint purchase of Mistral air defense (AD) systems. This was announced on Monday, June 19 Reuters with a link to the source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the letter was signed at the beginning of a meeting of defense ministers in Paris aimed at coordinating European efforts to build up air defense capabilities across the continent.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the arsenals of the North Atlantic Alliance were devastated and must be restored as soon as possible. He also pointed out that the bloc currently needs a “more powerful military industry.”

A month earlier, the European Commission presented a plan to increase the production of ammunition. It was noted that the availability of ammunition in sufficient quantities is critical to the security of the EU and its efforts to support Ukraine. At the same time, EU ambassadors approved the allocation of funds from the European Peace Fund for joint purchases of ammunition.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, the launch of which was announced by the Russian authorities on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.