American businessman Elon Musk said that within two years he does not plan to sell shares of his company Tesla. This was announced on December 22 by the agency Reuters.

“I will not sell shares (Tesla. – Ed.) For probably two years from now. Next year, definitely not under any circumstances, and probably not in the future, ”Musk said during a video conference.

The economy will be in a “serious recession” in 2023, and demand for high-value goods will fall, he said.

In addition, Musk noted that Tesla is considering a share buyback, but the decision will depend on the scale of the recession.

Earlier, on December 21, it became known that Tesla was suspending the recruitment of new employees and planning a new round of layoffs in the next quarter. It is noted that recently there have also been signs indicating that the company’s problems are associated not only with the stock market, but with a drop in demand. In particular, Tesla recently began offering temporary discounts and benefits on its vehicles.

Also, Tesla owner Elon Musk’s net worth fell $7.7 billion after his company’s stock suffered its biggest single-day loss since October. At the moment, the state of the businessman is $ 147.7 billion.

Prior to that, on December 15, it became known that Elon Musk sold 22 million Tesla shares for $3.6 billion in three days, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The market reacted with a 12% fall in the company’s share price, which hit a two-year low.

Tesla Motors was founded in 2003. In addition to electric vehicles, the company manufactures batteries and electric motors using its own technology and sells it to other automotive companies, such as Toyota and Daimler.