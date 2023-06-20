Ukraine met only two conditions out of seven to start negotiations on membership in the European Union (EU). This was reported on June 19 by the agency Reuters with reference to sources.

According to the agency, Kyiv has now fulfilled the conditions that are associated with legal reform and the law on the media. It is also noted that this week the EU will present a report on Ukraine’s application for membership in the association.

“Judicial reforms have made some progress, although there are still key ones that need to be carried out. Not everything is satisfactory, ”the source quoted the publication as saying.

The Kyiv authorities appointed new heads of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, but the Ukrainian anti-oligarchic law of 2022 was considered insufficient, the source said.

The 27 EU national envoys are expected to receive the report at the bloc’s center in Brussels on Wednesday, June 21, and the next day, June 22, European affairs ministers will receive it at a meeting in Stockholm.

Earlier, on June 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine will be able to become a member of the European Union only after it meets the criteria for admission to the bloc, the 360 ​​TV channel reports. He added that the EU also has to fulfill a number of tasks that would allow the admission of new members to the union.

Also on that day, political scientist, Associate Professor of the Department of European Studies at the Faculty of International Relations of St. Petersburg State University Dmitry Levy said that the EU can make a political decision on Ukraine’s accession, but this will be an acceptance with a number of exceptions that will not bring real benefit to anyone. At the same time, he suggested, the real entry will occur no earlier than in 15 years.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for the country’s accession to the EU on February 28, 2022. In April of the same year, Kyiv submitted to the European Union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining the status of a candidate for EU accession, and in June the European Council agreed on the status of candidates for Ukraine and Moldova.

Prior to that, in December 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted all the bills that are necessary for the country to comply with the recommendations of the European Commission to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.