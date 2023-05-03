Reuters reported last week that JPMorgan had handled the first batch of payments to Russia’s Agricultural Bank, which was cut off from the global SWIFT system by the European Union in June due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.

Reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT system is one of Russia’s main demands in negotiations over the future of the grain export agreement across the Black Sea, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July.

Russia has indicated that unless a list of its demands is met to remove obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports, it will not agree to extend the agreement to export grain through Black Sea ports beyond May 18.

The United Nations says the deal helps tackle a global food crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war.

Talks between Russia and the United Nations on the deal are expected to take place in Moscow on Friday.