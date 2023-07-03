Western sanctions after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war shifted global trade flows for Moscow’s biggest export, oil, with India emerging as the largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil, even as it searches for a way to pay the price under shifting sanctions.

The US dollar has long been the main global oil currency, including for India’s purchases, but the Chinese yuan is now playing an increasingly important role in Russia’s financial system, after Moscow was barred from transacting through dollar and euro financial networks under international sanctions.

China also turned to the yuan for most of its energy imports from Russia, which bypassed Saudi Arabia, to become China’s largest supplier of crude in the first quarter of this year.

An Indian government source told Reuters: “Some refineries pay in other currencies like the yuan if the banks are unwilling to settle the trade in dollars.”

In June, Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest buyer of Russian crude oil, became the first state refiner to pay for some Russian purchases in yuan, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Two other sources said at least two of India’s three private refineries also pay for some Russian imports in yuan.

All sources declined to reveal their names due to the sensitivity of the matter.

India’s imports of Russian oil hit a record high last June, rising for the tenth month in a row.

The head of the crude oil data analysis department at the “Kepler” institution, Victor Katona, said that the daily volumes of Russian oil imports to India had jumped to 2.2 million barrels per day.

According to a report by “Bloomberg”, India’s imports of Russian oil have approached their maximum limits, due to infrastructure problems, as well as the need for India to maintain good relations with other suppliers.

After the outbreak of the war in February 2022, Western countries, within the framework of tightening their financial sanctions against Russia, announced the exclusion of Moscow from the global “Swift” financial system. Fundamental to global trade finance.