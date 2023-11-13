Reuters quoted Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Ubaida, as saying in an audio recording on Telegram: “There was an effort by the Qatari mediator brothers last week to release the enemy detainees, women and children, in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 Palestinian women.” They are the total number of women and children detained by the enemy until November 11.”

He added, “The truce includes a ceasefire and allowing the entry of relief and humanitarian aid to all our people throughout the Gaza Strip.”

He accused Israel of still “procrastinating and evading” paying the price for this agreement.

He continued, “We warn the enemy and everyone concerned about the prisoners and detainees that the continuation of the air and ground aggression inevitably exposes the lives of these prisoners to great danger every hour.”

Hamas’ condition for the release of the hostages

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported earlier on Monday, citing sources close to Hamas, that it requires the release of its kidnapped persons as a condition that 7,000 trucks loaded with aid and fuel be brought into the Gaza Strip.

The sources explained that Hamas requires the release of 35 kidnapped women in exchange for 35 female Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons. It is also prepared to release living kidnapped civilians and those with foreign nationality in exchange for the release of 140 Palestinians who were arrested in Israel for reasons not related to armed activity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated in an interview with the American network NBC the possibility of reaching an agreement to release hostages held by Hamas.

When asked about the possibility of reaching an agreement regarding women, children and the elderly held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu replied: “It is possible, but the less I say about this issue, the greater the chances of it being achieved.”

Netanyahu considered that things were progressing thanks to Israeli military pressure, saying, “We were not close at all (to reaching an agreement), until we started ground operations. The moment we started ground operations, things began to change.”

The Israeli military estimates that about 240 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip during the first day of the Hamas attack.

Among the detainees are at least 30 minors, including children, according to Israeli media.