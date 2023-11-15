Reuters quoted a judicial source as saying that French investigative judges issued arrest warrants against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and other senior officials, in connection with the use of banned chemical weapons against civilians in Syria.

The arrest warrants, citing legal grounds for crimes against humanity and war crimes, follow a criminal investigation into chemical attacks in the Eastern Ghouta region in August 2013, which killed more than 1,000 people.