Four senior United States National Security Council officials have resigned amid unrest in Washington, DC Reuters, citing a source in the US administration.

Senior Director of Defense Policy Mark Wandroff, Senior Director of African Affairs Erin Walsh, Senior Director of Weapons of Mass Destruction Anthony Rugierro and Senior Director of Middle East and African Affairs Rob Greenaway left their posts, the agency said.

Prior to that, Ryan Tully, Senior Director for Russia and European Affairs, also resigned. In addition, US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and US Secretary of Education Betsy Devos left their posts.

On Wednesday, supporters of incumbent US leader Donald Trump staged riots in Washington. They broke into the Capitol and interrupted a meeting that was supposed to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential elections. Over 50 protesters were detained, criminal cases were opened. According to the latest reports, five people died.

Previously, the current American head Donald Trump announced his intention to focus on the transfer of power to the country’s elected President Joseph Biden and condemned the storming of the Capitol by his supporters.