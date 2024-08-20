Local newspapers also reported the prices of the new electricity brackets in Egypt.
Local newspapers said that the increase reaches 50 percent for the sixth tranche of more than 650 kilowatt hours to 1000 kilowatt hours, after it was prepared by the Electricity Regulatory Authority and Consumer Protection, according to sources in the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity.
Egyptian newspapers attributed this increase to the rise in electricity prices as a result of the new increases that exceeded 30 percent, as a result of the rise in the price of producing a kilowatt hour and the increase in the dollar price, and with the government’s decision to stop implementing the load shedding plan until the end of the summer, which cost it approximately 1.2 billion dollars.
The following are the prices of the new electricity bills in Egypt, according to the local newspaper:
- The price of the first bracket from zero to 50 kilowatts is 68 piasters instead of 58 piasters. An increase of 17 percent.
- The price of the second tranche from 51 kilowatt-hours to 100 kilowatt-hours is 78 piasters instead of 68 piasters, an increase of 15 percent.
- The price of the third tranche: from zero to 200 kilowatt hours is 95 piasters instead of 83 piasters, an increase of 14 percent.
- The price of the fourth tranche, from 201 kilowatt-hours to 350 kilowatt-hours, is 155 piasters instead of 125 piasters, an increase of 24 percent.
- The price of the fifth tranche, from 350 kilowatt-hours to 650 kilowatt-hours, is 195 piasters instead of 140 piasters, an increase of 39 percent.
- The price of the sixth tranche, from more than 650 kilowatt hours to 1000 kilowatt hours, is EGP 2.10 instead of EGP 140, an increase of 50 percent, noting that when consumption exceeds 650 kilowatt hours, EGP 378 will be deducted as a difference in tranches.
- The price of the seventh bracket for more than 1000 kilowatt hours is calculated from scratch at 2.23 pounds instead of 165 piasters, an increase of 35 percent.
#Reuters #Egypt #raises #electricity #prices #homes #segment
Leave a Reply