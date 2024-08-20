Local newspapers also reported the prices of the new electricity brackets in Egypt.

Local newspapers said that the increase reaches 50 percent for the sixth tranche of more than 650 kilowatt hours to 1000 kilowatt hours, after it was prepared by the Electricity Regulatory Authority and Consumer Protection, according to sources in the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity.

Egyptian newspapers attributed this increase to the rise in electricity prices as a result of the new increases that exceeded 30 percent, as a result of the rise in the price of producing a kilowatt hour and the increase in the dollar price, and with the government’s decision to stop implementing the load shedding plan until the end of the summer, which cost it approximately 1.2 billion dollars.

The following are the prices of the new electricity bills in Egypt, according to the local newspaper: