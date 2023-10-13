Journalist was with a group of press professionals who were following the conflict on the border with Lebanon

The cameraman from Reuters Issam Abdallah died this Friday (October 13, 2023) after being hit by shelling on the Israeli border with Lebanon. The journalist was with a group of press professionals who were covering the conflict there.

According to the news agency, Abdallah was part of the team that carried out a live broadcast from the region. The newspaper Al Jazeera informed that 2 professionals from the vehicle and 1 from the AFP were also injured. There are no further details about the health status of the three.

A video circulating on the networks appears to show the transmission carried out by the team from Reuters and the moment when everyone is hit. You can hear a loud bang. Next, there is a woman’s screams. She asks what had happened and says the following: “I can’t feel my legs!”.

A man tries to calm the woman: “Are you well”.

Watch the video:

⚡️Reuters team being struck by a zionist regime shell in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/tAdEtiFwpg — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 13, 2023

In a note published on X (formerly Twitter), the Reuters mourned the journalist’s death and said he was providing support to his family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our cameraman, Issam Abdallah, was killed. Issam was part of a Reuters team in southern Lebanon that provided a live video feed. We are urgently seeking more information, working with local authorities and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues. Journalists from Reuters Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh were also injured and are receiving medical care. Our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time.”says the news agency’s statement.