The sources added that the BFL Group is working with the Dubai-based de novo corporate advisory firm run by May Nasrallah, a former banker at Morgan Stanley.

Two Lebanese entrepreneurs, Tawfiq Kreidieh and Yasser Beydoun, founded Brands for Less, and opened its first store in Beirut in 1996. Four years later, it expanded its business in the UAE and moved its headquarters to Dubai.

The group owns several lines, including Brands for Less, which includes a group of fashion sales stores, in addition to Toys for Less games, Homes for Less, and another for luxury goods, which is Luxury for Less. The group sells brand products at discount prices.

The planned deal is expected to attract the attention of individual investors and sovereign wealth funds, the sources said, as the company is expected to do as well or better than expected in a recessionary environment where people want to save.

The group also owns an online retail platform and operates 85 stores in six countries, according to information published on its website.

The Gulf region has attracted a number of foreign funds to establish a presence in the past two years, supported by lower taxes and opportunities to jointly invest with sovereign wealth funds in larger deals in the region.