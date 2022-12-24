US electric car maker Tesla has suspended production at its Shanghai plant. This was announced on Saturday, December 24, by the agency Reuters with reference to the available document and the words of two sources.

The plant canceled the morning shift and announced that employees can leave for the New Year holidays. The company did not give reasons for this decision.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the manufacturer intends to suspend Model Y production at the plant from December 25 to January 1.

The production stoppage comes amid rising coronavirus cases after China eased its severe lockdown policy in early December.

Tesla workers and suppliers have also fallen ill as part of the new wave of COVID-19, one agency source said. Last week, the Shanghai plant was focused on producing models for export, another source added.

The Shanghai plant, the most important manufacturing center for Elon Musk’s electric car company, continued to operate as usual in the last week of December last year. Closing a factory for a weekend at the end of the year is not a common practice.

Earlier, on December 23, the owner of the company, Elon Musk, promised not to sell Tesla shares until 2025. The value of the company’s securities has been declining in recent years.

Also in December, it was reported that Tesla was planning to cut production of the Model Y electric car at its Shanghai plant due to the fact that demand for the car did not live up to expectations.

In mid-December, a new surge in the incidence of coronavirus began in China. It overtook the country almost immediately after the authorities for the first time in almost three years abandoned most of the serious restrictions to contain the pandemic.

Experts agree that by spring the country will face a catastrophic jump in morbidity and mortality from COVID-19.