The source added that the Mossad talks mediated by Qatar focus on the possibility of releasing new categories of Israeli hostages and new truce standards.

On Friday, Qatar expressed its “deep regret at the resumption of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip following the end of the truce, without reaching an agreement to extend it.”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, “Negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides are continuing with the aim of returning to a state of truce.”

The statement continued: “The Ministry clarifies that the State of Qatar is committed, along with all its mediation partners, to continuing the efforts that led to the humanitarian truce, and will not hesitate to do everything necessary to return to calm.”

The Ministry stressed that “the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the truce complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip. In this context, it calls on the international community to move quickly to stop the fighting.”

It reiterated “the State of Qatar’s condemnation of all forms of targeting civilians, the practice of collective punishment, and attempts to forcibly displace and displace citizens of the besieged Gaza Strip, and its demand for an immediate ceasefire and to ensure the continuous and unhindered flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid, in a way that meets the actual needs of the residents of the Strip.”