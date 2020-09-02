After months of problems and pain, Marco Reus can fully return to training at Borussia Dortmund. He is happy and feels very good, said the captain, who among other things relied on the support of a so-called bio-structural engineer.
After what feels like an eternity, Marco Reus could face his game comeback. After long months, the Borussia Dortmund captain is currently returning to training sessions, fortunately no longer accompanied by pain. Due to an apparently very stubborn torn tendon in his thigh, he had to sit out since the beginning of February.
“I’m happy to be back on the pitch and I feel good,” said Reus (via Sport1) on the corona-related digital season opening of BVB. At the beginning of the week, the 31-year-old returned to the units in which he has “been able to participate normally since this week” and thus without any further complaints. In between there had been small setbacks during rehab, so that the comeback had been delayed further and further.
According to Sport1 Reus also had special help along the way: A bio-structural engineer is said to have helped the national player treat the affected tendon. Ralph Frank, as his name is, is said to have the reputation of a miracle healer in the industry – he helped to separate the tendon from the glued nerve, and that with little pain.
An extra treatment outside of the norm that seems to be working. BVB sports director Michael Zorc described the Reus return as “very positive for the team”, while fingers crossed for him so that the rest of the way, which will lead back to the pitch at games, can be taken just as well.
It is still uncertain whether the Dortmund native will be able to play next Monday in the planned test against Feyenoord Rotterdam. Reus himself knows that: “If things continue like this, everything is an option, but that is what the coach decides in the end. I wasn’t out for two weeks, but a little longer.”
It is to be expected that Lucien Favre will not take any risks with regard to the start of the season. If the offensive player has had a good week of training behind him without any problems, there could possibly be a first short assignment.
