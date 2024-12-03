Former national soccer player Marco Reus is aiming for the Major League Soccer (MLS) title with his club Los Angeles Galaxy. The Californians moved into the play-off final on Saturday and will face coach Sandro Schwarz’s New York Red Bulls next week.

Long-time Dortmund player Reus was used in the first half of his club’s 1-0 (0-0) win against the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final; the winning goal was scored by former Frankfurt player Dejan Joveljic (85th). New York around Schwarz and the former Leipzig player Emil Forsberg won 1-0 (0-0) against Orlando City, the Colombian Andres Reyes (47th) scored the goal of the day. “I am very proud of the whole group. It’s amazing to create that atmosphere and show such a fighting spirit. It’s not over yet,” said former Mainz and Hertha coach Schwarz. It is only the Red Bulls’ second MLS final since 2008.

The final will take place next Saturday in Los Angeles – for the Californians it would be the sixth title in the club’s history. Reus, who never won a championship with BVB, moved to LA in the summer and has a contract until 2026.