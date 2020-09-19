The appointment takes place on a Saturday night in Vallecas (follow the game live on AS.com). The best context for a reunion. Or for several. Why Sabadell returns to Segunda, after having stepped on it for the last time on June 7, 2015. His match last day, against Almería, was postponed and now he lives – the first official of the course – with that mixture of illusion and nerves that precedes a promising match.

Two old acquaintances, Iraola and Hidalgo, will also be seen again. Both agreed at AEK Larnaca. At that time, the current Sabadell coach was Iraola’s second and they shared historical moments such as the achievement of the Cypriot Super Cup. “He knows me, just like I know him. I am very fond of him. We live great things together and I wish him the best, “said Hidalgo. His Franco-red counterpart also praised his rival:” He has a lot of possession, a good squad and, knowing Antonio, I know that he is very well prepared“.

El Rayo, meanwhile, set foot in Vallecas for the first time this 20-21. Without people. With the neighborhood especially hit by the pandemic. Of course, with the confidence of having started winning and showing touches of what this new stage will be. Few changes are predicted in Iraola’s eleven, in which Trejo could start.

Sabadell will line up three center-backs and two lanes. The doubts are concentrated in the core, although it remains to be seen if Hidalgo bets on his duo with the most goals: Edgar and Guruzeta. For many harlequin players it will be their first official match. And in the absence of experience, the illusion gains strength. The one with the first dates and the reunions …

Only one triumph in Vallecas Sabadell starts the competition strong, taking on Rayo, Mallorca and Espanyol. Scoring is a priority, but Vallecas is not good at it. He has only won once (0-1, 57-58), has drawn three and lost nine.

Party keys

Grass

The state of the Vallecas playing field is worrisome, even more so after the rains of recent days. New precipitation is expected this morning.

The eleven

There are many unknowns around the eleven of Sabadell: it has several hits or with little rhythm. Both Hidalgo and Iraola will give the list today.

Aces to follow

Isi

He warned in preseason and confirmed it in Mallorca: this will be his year. He showed quality and personality. In addition, he made the winning goal.

Mackay

The goalkeeper, hero of the promotion, has to be one of the pillars of Sabadell in its goal of permanence. Safety under sticks.

Ups and downs

Iraola will repeat the list of Mallorca, without Advíncula, Alberto, Baby and Ulloa. Sabadell have Capó injured and Ángel sanctioned.