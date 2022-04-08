Municipal workers place the bouquets of flowers at the arrival of the participating groups at the Basilica of Charity, along Serreta Street. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

After two years without the joy, prayers and fanfares that characterized the lively parade of floral offerings to the patron saint, Noelia Pérez, with her daughter Sofía Sanchez, and the rest of her family, Nati Díaz and Maruja Díaz, were the first this Friday to meet again with Charity. Dressed in their typical Cartagena costume, they asked him “to end the war,” said Maravillas Ortega, another member of the group from La Mina, in La Aljorra. They were the first of the more than two thousand people, five hundred more than in 2019, who participated in the procession, where the dances of the choirs and dances of Los Dolores and the folkloric group of La Aljorra, the music of the Band of Bugles and Drums from Fuente Cubas and the pipers from Sauces were the highlights of the afternoon.

So were the rural elegance of the Brotherhood of Romeros de San Ginés de la Jara. In this group there were around forty people, all of them in 18th century attire. He highlighted the enthusiasm and uniqueness of the costumes of the residents of Santa Lucía, whose banner was carried, “very proud”, by Alfonso Torres. He has been doing it for several years. Behind him they followed him, they wore the attire of the fisherwomen, Ana Belén and Amaya Cano. Both carried a well-formed basket of daisies, tulips, carnations, and bluebells. The group of Molinos Marfagones also stood out, with its miller’s suit elaborated after consulting photos from the beginning of the last century. Pepe Rubio led them with the banner.

Basket of roses and gerveras



Opening the procession was part of the local government. The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, dressed in typical costume, and the deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, carried a basket of roses, gerveras and lilies, adorned with a purple band from the City Council. Next to her, the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín.

They came from almost all the neighborhoods and councils of the municipality loaded with crowns, coats of arms, bouquets and other floral motifs. Among them from Canteras, a group of women dressed in the typical canterana costume

The planned route took them through Mayor, Puerta de Murcia, Carmen, Sagasta, Santa Florentina and Parque streets, until they reached La Serreta in front of La Caridad. Inside the temple, each section wanted to demonstrate their devotion to the Virgin in a different way.

All the participating groups were escorted by different music bands, from the traditional ones, to the rondallas, drummers, pipers and buglers. These were highly applauded both on the street and inside the church. There, the Virgen de los Dolores group of choirs and dances exhibited their art, as they also did in various areas of the tour. On Santa Florentina Street, the public thanked him with a resounding ovation. Among them was the Councilor for Infrastructure, Diego Ortega, playing a violin.

Departure from San Vicente



On this occasion, only the groups participating in the parade could enter the basilica. In the street there were the usual difficulties to move among the attendees. As the groups arrived at the temple, they left through the back door that leads to San Vicente street, since the sacristy building, where they did it in previous years, is in full rehabilitation. Both at that entrance and at the main entrance to the church there were security guards to control the passage of the participants. Closing the procession was MC with the shield of Cartagena made with carnations.

Contributing to giving the streets a festive atmosphere were the sellers of pipes, candies, helium balloons and cotton candy, who could be found working in every corner of the historic center throughout the day.

Around half past seven in the evening the procession of the floral offering had already passed through the Basilica of Charity and the old town was a hive of people from Cartagena strolling from one place to another, enjoying the day of celebration. The bars noticed. Most of them had full terraces, like those on Calle Puerta de Murcia, Honda and Jara. In Plaza San Francisco, there were hardly any free tables.