The coronavirus pandemic has meant that many families are unable to reunite for a long time. Juan had not seen his mother for almost a year because of Covid-19 but he did not want to miss the 102 birthday from Josefa, who lives in a nursing home. His daughter Lydia asked the Ambulance of Desire Foundation and, thanks to their collaboration, this mother and her son have managed to meet again after spending almost a year without seeing each other.

The team from the Ambulancia del Desire Foundation picked Juan up from his home, where he was looking forward to meeting his mother with enthusiasm after so long. There, the volunteers had to take him down the stairs because he had no elevator. They put him on the foundation ambulance stretcher heading to the Virgen del Mar Residence in Cartagena, where an emotional meeting was lived.

F. Ambulance of Desire

The volunteers prevented Josefa from seeing that her son needed help to walk, so once he sat down they told his mother, who walked over to where her son was and was excited to see him. And as mothers do, The first thing he said to Juan was: “How are you feeling?”.

Mother and son held hands and shared confidences. They spent the morning together Josefa received gifts from her family and blew out the candles on her cake. They then said goodbye, and once Josefa had left, the team put Juan back in his ambulance and took him home. If someone wants to experience a reunion like that of Juan and Josefa, they can consult their website www.ambulanciadeldeseo.es