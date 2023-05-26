Recently, it began to circulate that Gerard Piqué I would be traveling to USA to pick up their two children and thus take them back to Barcelona after the litigation who has kept up with Shakira for months for having been unfaithful with his current girlfriend Clara Chia.

According to information from the famous Spanish paparazzi, Jordi Martinthe ex-soccer player will board a flight in the next few hours to pick up his children and return to Spaingiven that Sasha and Milan will pass the Summer Vacation by his side.

And it is that presumably, the legal agreement of the custody signed by the ex-partner, Piqué would have the right to live with their children for 70 percent of the holidays, while 30 percent would go to the interpreter of ‘What is done is done’.

The paparazzi mentioned that when the 36-year-old Catalan travels to the city of Miamiyou will stay at a hotel located in South Beachand it is expected that it will have to be seen face to face with Shakira between June 2 and 3.

It should be noted that the school that the Colombian singer’s children attend has organized a party as part of the end of year celebrationsan event that Shakira and Piqué will attend as parents, says the journalist.

It is in this way that the pair of celebrities must meet face to face, between the scandals due to the infidelity of the also businessman and the controversial songs that the celebrity has released.

Presumably, one day after the school event, Piqué and his children will take a flight to Barcelona, ​​and so far it is not known if the Barranquillera will travel to that city at some point to see the children.

