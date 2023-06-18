Last week, Fabiola Martínez offered an interview in which she revealed her most intimate facet and revealed some unknown chapters of her biography, such as the threats she received from one of her ex-partners. Of course, she also spoke of the father of her children, Bertín Osborne, whom she reproached for having said publicly that he had never been in love with her. Now, the ex-partner has coincided again in the ‘solidarity afternoon’ of the Bertín Osborne Foundation, directed by Fabiola herself, wasting complicity.

It is an event that aims to raise funds to help families of children with disabilities. At the event, both Bertín and Fabiola were delighted to work together for this good cause that they launched following the birth of their eldest son, Kike, who suffers from cerebral palsy. Their tireless search for resources, therapies, and opportunities led them to want to share their advances and possibilities with other families in a similar situation.

The gala was at the Zarzuela racetrack and, in addition to them, numerous well-known faces attended, such as Carmen Morales, María Zurita, Esther Doña, Sandra Domeq or Eugenia Osborne, daughter of the presenter.

It is clear with this appearance that both put aside any kind of difference when it comes to the well-being of their children. It was in January 2021 when Bertín and Fabiola made their separation public after fourteen years of marriage. Already then they expressed that their priority was the two children they have in common. We have been able to see both of them on several occasions united precisely for that purpose.

That is why Bertín’s words in which he claimed to have never been in love were so striking. Some statements that made a special impression on the Venezuelan. «Bertín should not have said that. What do we say to our children, who are not the product of love? That’s where the clamp went a bit », Fabiola has valued, who is looking for her own identity in the public sphere. “I am the mother of his children and that will always unite us, and I have become known thanks to being his wife, but I want people to know me as I am,” she said.

Since their separation, Fabiola has not met a new partner, although she assures that she is open to love. However, rumors of new romances about him have not stopped, despite her continuous denials. The last one, with Gabriela Guillén, a model and physiotherapist whom she met in 2022 and with whom she seems to be strengthening her relationship. Although he has tried on many occasions, the presenter has not been able to shake off his fame as a ladyboy.