The regions along the old border have grown closer together economically

The people from the old and new countries have come a lot closer since unity 30 years ago. The direction is right. Especially along the former inner-German border, the regions have grown closer and closer together – not only culturally and socially, but also economically. And not only the eastern German states such as Thuringia and Saxony benefit from this, but also Bavaria.

The BMW plant in Leipzig is an example of this development. Premium vehicles have been built for customers all over the world on the 229 hectare site since 2005. According to the company, around 2 billion euros have been invested in the site so far. This not only gave the region around Leipzig an enormous economic boost. BMW benefits from the large number of well-trained people at the site. More than 5,000 employees currently build around 1,000 cars there every day, mainly models from the 1 and 2 series.

The positive development of the former Bavarian border regions in Lower and Upper Franconia shows how important the unit was for Northern Bavaria. For a long time they were in an extremely difficult peripheral position at the Iron Curtain, economically suspended and severely inhibited in their economic development.