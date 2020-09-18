Like Jena. A good 110,000 inhabitants, and the trend is rising. It is the city of Jenoptik and Carl Zeiss Meditec, so far the only eastern companies that are listed in one of the four major German stock indices. There are two universities, twelve research institutes, and 22,000 students give the city a young face. 250 patents per 100,000 inhabitants are filed here every year, almost five times as many as the national average.

Hand disinfection as a business model

They come from places like this: a functional building on the grounds of the “Beutenberg” research campus, fifth floor. In their laboratory, Alexander Döpel and Robert Hellmundt, founders of the Heyfair start-up, bend over a plastic bottle. It contains a product that is supposed to save lives and fits in well with the times: a disinfectant that colors the hands pink for two minutes – and thus shows whether they have been properly disinfected. Target group: “Professional users in clinics, care facilities, medical practices,” explains Döpel. The customer file already has more than 500 entries at home and abroad, the young company has earned risk capital and start-up awards.

The list of boom regions is getting longer – and yet it is too short

From Jena, of all places, into the world? “Why not,” says Döpel, looking slightly surprised, as if he didn’t understand the question at all. In Thuringia there are excellent start-up networks and lots of funding. To go to Berlin or Munich? “We thought about it,” says co-founder Hellmundt. “But there was no reason for that. Jena and Thuringia are a perfect match. “

Products with great future potential – this is where the East has clearly caught up. Also in Saxony, for example. Every third European microchip is now produced around Dresden. Tesla is building its factory in Brandenburg. Leipzig is also buzzing about BMW. Electric Volkswagens roll off the production line in Zwickau – the list of innovative and high-performance East lighthouses could go on. And yet: it is still too short!

It is true that things often go better in the metropolitan areas in the east than in some western regions, such as the Ruhr area. And in many places the problem is no longer mass unemployment, as it was up to 2005, but a shortage of skilled workers.