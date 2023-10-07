In the middle of the week, the Cruz Azul Football Club obtained an important victory against Necaxa and now has great reasons to be excited about qualifying for the Play-In; However, the Machine still has a lot of work ahead of it to try to rescue the Apertura 2023.
Despite the Machine’s recent triumphs, there are still aspects that cause discontent among the fans. That is the case of Kevin Castanoone of the brand new reinforcements of the club that has not had much activity since his arrival.
The Colombian midfielder has not been able to establish himself as an indisputable member of the team, not even with Ricardo Ferretti nor with Joaquin Moreno. Something that draws attention after the expectation generated by its incorporation.
The coffee grower has left important flashes of quality, but the statistics he records are alarming: he has only played 34 of the last 630 minutes, which is why the fans are asking for more minutes for him in the tournament, since, in addition, he is considered one of the jewels of his country and was recently called up to be part of the South American qualifiers in October.
For the benefit of the South American, Erik Lira He was called up for the Pan American Games and will miss four Machine games. Hence Chestnut He will have a great opportunity to add more minutes to the team and thus be able to show himself with the coaching staff.
