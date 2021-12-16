After the arrival of Dani Alves at FC Barcelona, another player with a Barça past has come to the fore to return to the Camp Nou in the transfer market: Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean forward played for Barça for three seasons between 2011 and 2014 where he won a League, a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.
At the performance level, his time at Barcelona had lights and shadows. In those three seasons, Alexis Sánchez played 141 games in all competitions, in which he scored 46 goals and distributed 37 assists; that is, his scoring average was 0.32 points per game.
His best season was the last one, 2013/2014 participating in 54 games and scoring 21 goals, 19 of them in LaLiga being the fourth highest scorer of the tournament.
After his time at Barcelona, he signed for Arsenal where he was for three and a half seasons in which he obtained better numbers than in the Barça team. With the Gunners he played 166 games, scored 80 goals and distributed 45 assists, and won five titles: three Community Shields and two FA Cups. His good numbers made him sound for big clubs and in January 2018 he joined Manchester United becoming the highest paid player in the Premier.
But at Old Trafford he failed to live up to expectations and began his downhill run. After his arrival he played 18 games until the end of the season and only managed to see the goal on 3 occasions and distribute 5 assists. The following season he lost even more prominence and in 27 games he only managed to score two goals, one in the Premier and the other in the cup, and distributed four assists. Too low a baggage for a player like Alexis who at the end of the course was loaned to Inter Milan.
In his first season as a neroazzurro he did not manage to return to his best level but he played more than at United which helped improve his numbers: 4 goals and 9 assists in 32 games.
After ending his contract with the Red Devils, he went to Inter as a free player. There he has not been able to with the competition of Lukaku, Lautaro or Dzeko and is a regular substitute. His numbers in the Italian team to date are 84 games played, 13 goals scored and 18 assists distributed.
Alexis Sánchez has not managed to return to his best version or be a fixture in the eleven. In case he returns to Barça, we will see if he can match the numbers he achieved in his first stage.
