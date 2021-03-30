Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – An employee of an American charitable organization found $ 42,000 in $ 100 bills, inside two old donated jackets, according to what was reported by “Fox 13”.

Andrea Lessing discovered the money while sorting the donated clothes at the site of the organization Goodwill, where she works in Oklahoma.

But she did not immediately realize what she had found, as the notes were wrapped in two old jackets. At first, Lessing thought they might be books, but further examination revealed a more valuable find: $ 42,000 in banknotes.

Lessing said, in a statement to a TV channel, “I did not expect something like this to happen to me among all people. For me, it was just another normal day at work. I was in the backseat. I never expected to get 42,000 dollars.”

When the employee saw the money, she first thought the money was fake, only to realize with the head of the organization that it was real.

She said, in an interview with a local radio, “My daughter’s birthday is in July. I could have kept the money and throw a party, but it will hurt for a lifetime that I took something that was not mine.”

Lessing reported the missing money, and the organization was able to track down the owner, and return the money to the person who donated the clothes.

And the owner of the money gave part of the sum to the girl who said, “I made the right decision. And if I did something good, it would come back to me.”