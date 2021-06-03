Are returning travelers fueling the corona pandemic? This is what Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) claims. But experts have strong doubts about this thesis.

Berlin – Whether from Turkey, the Balkan countries or from Spain and Italy: Shortly before the start of the summer vacation, a debate rages on returning travelers as a pandemic driver. After the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) had warned of a growing risk from stays abroad, he is now receiving opposition from some experts. The Frankfurt virologist Martin Stürmer accused the Union politician of hasty conclusions. After evaluating the data from last year, he does not believe that vacationers have made a massive contribution to the spread of the second corona wave, said the doctor of the daily newspaper “Die Welt”.

At the weekend, Spahn kicked off the discussion with an interview in "Bild am Sonntag" and quantified the contribution made by those returning from travel to "phased 50 percent" for new infections at the end of last summer. In doing so, it was based on two evaluations by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). According to "Welt" research, the assessment is correct in places, but it does not reflect the complete state of affairs, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. The specific effects of vacationers on the second Corona wave can be read here in the detailed report*.