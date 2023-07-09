Military correspondent Rudenko: a media project will be created from the Azov commanders who returned to Ukraine

VGTRK war correspondent Andrey Rudenko in his Telegram– channel predicted to the former commanders of “Azov” who returned to Ukraine from Turkey (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) the fate of the media project.

In his opinion, they will create one from their return in order to distract the public from the possible defeat of Kyiv in the conflict.

“While the public is jumping, there will be shifts towards peace and the surrender of the Kyiv regime,” Rudenko said.

He added that the Russian special services have enough information about the “Azovites” who returned from Turkey. He expressed the hope that these materials would be enough for them to “quietly sit even in Kyiv.”

On July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the military had returned to the country, including ex-members of Azov, in particular, former commander Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, and ex-commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Volynsky. In September 2022, among others, they were exchanged for the Russian military and, under the terms of the agreement, were in Turkey.