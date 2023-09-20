This tie constitutes a disappointing result for coach Stefano Pioli’s team, coming from a humiliating defeat in the league against its neighbor Inter 5-1, especially since the group includes its hosts in the next two rounds, German Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, who will meet later on the latter’s soil.

Newcastle repeated the scenario of its only previous visit to the San Siro Stadium in the Champions League, when it forced a 2-2 draw against neighboring Inter in the second round (groups at that time) in 2003.

This draw represents a positive step in Newcastle’s path, which dreams of following in the footsteps of its compatriot Manchester City, the defending champion.

After storming into the top four in the Premier League, Newcastle’s project seemed to be accelerating more than expected, and now it is frustrating giant Milan in its first appearance in the group stage since the 2002-2003 season.

The match witnessed the return of Sandro Tonali to coach Eddie Howe’s starting lineup against the team he left this summer in the largest deal for an Italian player, after he missed the victory over Brentford, where he remained on the bench due to a minor injury he suffered while participating with his country in the European Cup qualifiers. 2024.

Howe dealt appropriately, beginning with his first experience ever in the Champions League, but Milan gradually entered the atmosphere and began to threaten its guest’s goal, whether through the new Nigerian arrival, Samuel Chukwueze, or the French veteran, Olivier Giroud, the Portuguese Rafael Leao, the Bosnian Rade Krunic, and the other Frenchman, Theo Hernandez, but the goalkeeper Nick Pope was looking out for them.

Despite some other chances for Milan, especially for Leao and Giroud, who exaggerated their show, the first half ended in a goalless draw with 14 attempts by the home side during the first half, compared to only two by the English guest, who seemed better defensively in the second half, closing the spaces for Pioli’s players despite the latter’s adjustments, most notably Enter American Christian Pulisic and Dutchman Tijani Reynders.

The 72nd minute saw Tonali exit amid applause from the fans of his former team, and a few seconds later Milan got its best chance in the second half from a header by Leao after a cross from the other substitute, Alessandro Florence, but the Portuguese’s attempt went over the crossbar slightly (74).

Milan suffered a blow late in the match with the injury of its French goalkeeper, Mike Magnane, leaving his place to newcomer Marco Sportiello, who saved his team in the crucial time with his wonderful save of Sean Longstaff’s shot.