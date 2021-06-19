Mask compulsory and possibly also changing lessons: Health Minister Jens Spahn warns with a view to schools to “make better use of summer time” than in 2020.

Tutzing – What will it look like at schools after the summer vacation? Corona * measures will probably be around for a while. “We will not be able to go back to school completely without protective measures,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Saturday at an online conference of the Evangelical Academy in Tutzing.

In autumn and winter, despite the currently very low incidences, measures such as mask compulsory * or alternating instruction would probably still be necessary. “Millions of people set in motion who would otherwise not move and meet,” emphasized Spahn. That could then become a “hub into the households”. “We should make better use of summer time this time.”

The CDU * politician also said at the conference: “Such a pandemic is definitely not a gentle cycle for a health politician.”

Immunologists on Corona in schools: “You have to get on air filters now at the latest”

This week, immunologists had warned especially in schools about the delta mutant to be careful. The Corona variant * is particularly contagious and is also spreading in this country. “If you don’t just want to let the infection go through among the schoolchildren, you have to start working on concepts such as air filters now at the latest, so that you don’t have to close schools again in the fall,” said the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology (DGfI), Carsten Watzl, the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Above all, “if a large number of children are not vaccinated and the delta variant comes in autumn, there is a risk of a stronger outbreak again in schools,” warned the immunologist. However, it would also be “naïve to rely only on the vaccinations of children” – if only because there are still no vaccines * for most of them.

Currently, only the Biontech / Pfizer * vaccine is approved for children and adolescents aged twelve and over. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has so far only recommended vaccinations in this age group if certain risk factors are present and advises a doctor to make decisions on a case-by-case basis. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.