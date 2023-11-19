But the situation is completely different now, as Maysa was displaced with thousands of others from the northern to southern areas of Gaza, to live in a shelter school in the city of Khan Yunis, and she was forced to cook her food in primitive ways, which reveals the reality of the humanitarian crisis that the Strip is experiencing as a result of the scarcity of fuel and the power outage.

Since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, Israel has prevented any fuel shipments from entering the Strip, but two days ago it allowed the entry of several thousand liters for UNRWA, as well as the Palestinian Telecommunications Company.

But the Strip’s humanitarian needs exceed what the Israeli authorities allow, which agreed to the entry of only 140,000 liters of fuel every two days into Gaza after a request from Washington.

Maysa tells Sky News Arabia: “We now make bread using a stove made of bricks, on top of which is a thin iron plate, to which the fire quickly spreads, before the loaf of bread is placed on it in its first form, and it is only a matter of minutes until good bread comes out.” .

The Palestinian woman explains that most of the bakeries in Gaza were damaged in recent days, in light of the scarcity of diesel needed to operate them, and thus they stopped working in many areas.

However, despite this, she pointed out that obtaining the wood necessary to light the fire in the primitive stove is not an easy matter, as some men are busy every afternoon searching for it, in light of fears of the ongoing military operations for the 44th day in a row.

Global warning

The World Food Program has warned that more than a million people are suffering from hunger in Gaza as food and water supplies run out, as Israeli raids and bombings have destroyed bakeries across the Strip, while many remaining bakeries are unable to operate due to lack of fuel and flour.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, World Food Program spokeswoman Abeer Atifa said that all bakeries in the Gaza Strip have stopped working because there is no fuel to operate them.

Earlier this week, the program confirmed the closure of the last bakery it works in partnership with due to a fuel shortage, causing the cessation of bread production in 130 bakeries within the Strip.

Atifa added, “The crisis of bakeries is double. Part of them was targeted by the Israeli bombing, and the bakeries that survived the bombing stopped as there is no abundance of fuel to supply them with, and therefore no one can return to producing bread.”