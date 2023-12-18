He had just returned home when he was struck by a sudden illness and fell to the ground: Andrea Mancini was only 29 years old

Tragedy in the province of Teramo, in the municipality of Castelnuovo Vomano. Andrea Mancini he lost his life at just 29 years old in front of his parents' eyes, after spending an evening with his friends.

Andre Mancini returned home after a meeting with friends. Shortly after midnight, the 29-year-old accused a sudden illness and fell lifeless to the ground. The parents, witnesses of the harrowing scene, alarmed the emergency services and tried to help him, giving him cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Even the 118 health workers, having reached the family home, did everything possible to save Andrea Mancini's life, but there was nothing to be done. Every attempt was in vain and in the end the doctors were forced to declare his death.

Law enforcement officers carried out all the necessary investigations in the house and listened to friends and family, given the young age of the missing boy. Whoever was with him that evening told the authorities that Andrea had been with them in a bar, but then decided to go home because he was tiredas he almost always did.

After a cadaveric inspection, it emerged that the 29-year-old died following a cardiovascular arrest.

The pain of Andrea Mancini's friends

Many farewell messages appeared on the web, published by friends still in disbelief and with broken hearts, who wanted remember it for the last time:

Today you broke the hearts of so many people, but I want to remember you for what you were… a first-rate funny guy. Rest in peace Andrè.

The whole community rallied together to the pain of his parentswho unfortunately saw their boy die forever before their eyes.