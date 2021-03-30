German holidaymakers heading home from Majorca waited in line for COVID-19 tests at the airport yesterday after Berlin introduced a requirement for all incoming passengers to provide a negative result.

With tourism effectively banned at home, tens of thousands of sun-seeking Germans have been flocking to Spain’s Balearic Islands for Easter getaways.

Returning travelers do not have to quarantine on arrival but, in an effort to contain what authorities warn could be the worst wave of coronavirus yet, Berlin is demanding a recent negative test from all returnees.

To cater for an expected surge in demand, makeshift testing centers have been set up in Palma airport, although the lines were fairly short.

The increased testing requirement did not put off retiree Brigitte, who did not give her last name, from taking the trip.

“The situation in Germany is so precarious that we decided to fly to Mallorca instead over the Easter holiday, “she said upon arriving.

“We were tested here and had to fill in an immigration form, that was all a bit of a hassle, but we feel very safe because everyone getting into the plane will be healthy.”