A fighter of the RF Armed Forces, Valery, rescued from Ukrainian captivity, shared his emotions with Izvestia on June 12 after the long-awaited return to his homeland.

The military man spent almost three months in prison. When a special plane with former prisoners of war landed in Moscow, he was finally able to call his wife, hear the voices of his son and daughter.

“It’s better at home,” Valery said with confidence.

Earlier that day, another serviceman, Vladislav, said that in captivity, soldiers try to stick to each other – this is what helps them survive all the trials and not break down.

On the evening of June 11, a plane with Russians returned from captivity arrived in the capital. As Izvestia correspondent Alisa Parshakova clarified, many men are in serious condition, so they were immediately taken from the gangway by ambulances and taken to the hospital.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was able to return 94 employees from the territory controlled by Kyiv, where they were in mortal danger. Now the fighters have to undergo treatment and rehabilitation. The military themselves admitted that they missed home very much.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).