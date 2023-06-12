Military Valery, who returned from Ukrainian captivity, described his emotions with the words “it’s better at home”

Released from Ukrainian captivity, the military of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) Valery told how he feels after returning to the country. His words lead “News”.

Valery said that he spent three months in prison. When a special flight with former prisoners flew to Moscow, the military man called his wife and also talked on the phone with his two children. “Home is better,” he described his emotions.

Earlier, another person released from Ukrainian captivity told how he and his colleagues managed to survive the time of imprisonment. According to him, the military survived only thanks to mutual support. The prisoners strove to stick together and “gathered in groups.”

On June 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the return of 94 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity. The released soldiers were taken to medical facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.