A soldier who returned from captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that he was tortured with a nail puller for three days in a row

Returning from the captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Alexander reported about torture with a nail puller. About this he told “Izvestia”.

According to the fighter, he was beaten with a nail puller for several days. “Three days in a row with a nail puller, this is a terrible story. <...> Imagine, they beat you until you lose consciousness,” he said.

Oleksandr noted that there were also normal people among the Ukrainian military. “I asked the guard: “Drop this nail puller to hell, otherwise my arms and legs will be beaten off,” he shared.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the return of more than 100 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity.