NYT: Ukrainian military returned from Artemivsk complained about Russian tanks

Returning from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complained about Russian tanks and constant artillery shelling. About this fighters told newspaper New York Times.

Ukrainian servicemen in an interview with the publication admitted that they have nightmares about Russian tanks. “Artillery fire, rocket and air strikes do not stop even for a minute. Every meter of the city is under fire,” said the commander of the 24th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian fighter, they cannot resist the Russian army due to the lack of Javelin-type anti-tank missile systems.

On May 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the military had liberated a quarter in the northwestern part of Artemovsk. It was alleged that the object was taken with the support of the landing troops, which fettered the enemy’s actions from the flanks.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).