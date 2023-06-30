The United Arab Emirates continues its global leadership in preserving nature and protecting wildlife species, and it has succeeded through the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program in preserving the natural balance of falcons, and the continuity of falconry with the best sustainable global practices, as the program has succeeded over the course of 29 years in restoring 2211 Falcon to nature.

In detail, the number of falcons launched by the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program after the twenty-ninth launch in May reached 2211 falcons, all of which are of two types, the free and peregrine falcons, which are at risk. This program has been going on for 29 years without interruption since its establishment in 1995 with the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, which oversees the implementation of the program in partnership with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation and the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, with great support from the Office of the Special Affairs Adviser – the Presidential Court and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Kazakhstan .

This year, the program released 52 falcons, including 23 peregrine falcons and 29 free falcons, under the supervision of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan during the period 5-6 May in the Karakanda region, which is one of the important regions for breeding and crossing migratory falcons. Space tracking showed that many of the falcons launched by the program in the past years used this region, and the geographical location of Kazakhstan makes it within the range of migration of these species (a wide area that includes parts of Russia, China, Mongolia and neighboring countries), and its nature consists of rugged mountains and wide plains that form sites Suitable for release and ideal habitats for falcons to prey on.

With this launch, the fourteenth in a row in Kazakhstan, the number of falcons released there reached 911, including 293 Saker Falcons and 618 Peregrine Falcons. The program continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve distinct types of falcons, support the principles of environmental sustainability, protect biodiversity, preserve important species in human heritage, and increase Its ability to face many risks represented by the expansion of human activities, climate change and other natural and human factors.

All of the program’s falcons underwent a full range of medical examinations and extensive training, and received their final examination on the morning of launch. An electronic chip was implanted and identification rings were set for all falcons, in addition to providing 11 falcons with satellite tracking devices powered by solar batteries to monitor survival rates, spread, traditional migration paths, and collect scientific data that is used to develop methods of preparation, rehabilitation, training, release, and selection of suitable sites for falcons year after year. .

Commenting on this new achievement of the program, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said, “Based on the directives of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi continues its global leadership in preserving nature and protecting wildlife species, This includes our exceptional efforts to preserve falcons, houbara and other wildlife of environmental, cultural and historical importance, for which we have succeeded in increasing the opportunities available to them to overcome the risks that threaten their survival and prosperity in nature.”

His Excellency Al Bowardi praised the successful international partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan in this field, and expressed his sincere thanks to the competent Kazakh authorities who contributed great efforts to facilitating the work of the joint team to implement this program.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi extends its thanks to all falconers and those interested in wildlife for participating in this program by donating wild falcons of both types, the free and peregrine falcons, and handing them over to the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital after the end of the hunting season or at any time of the year, in order to be examined, rehabilitated and released according to the appropriate regulations. And scientific protocols used to promote wildlife and support efforts to preserve falcons in their natural habitats.