A number of nationals of brotherly and friendly countries who were evacuated today from Sudan and are currently being hosted in Abu Dhabi, numbering more than 128 children, the elderly and women, expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for providing means of support and assistance to them in their emergency conditions that they went through as a result of the current events in Sudan. .

And they said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, after their evacuation from Sudan and their safe arrival in Abu Dhabi, that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and extending a helping hand and assistance to them will remain immortal in their hearts and minds for eternity, due to the keenness and interest they felt in providing all means of support and assistance and spreading reassurance in their souls, their families and their children. .

The Serb, Taha Damir, one of the nationals who were evacuated today, said that he was living in an area in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, which witnessed continuous clashes during the past days, in addition to the interruption of electricity and water for long periods, which in turn led to his and his family leaving the area to the city of Atbara and then to the city of Port Sudan, where they were evacuated. Successfully .. He said: “We thank the UAE for its great efforts with us and for helping us to overcome this crisis.”

For her part, the Syrian Nagham Hamza said that the evacuation process carried out by the UAE represented a lifeline for her and her family from the current events in Sudan, noting that the UAE embassy in Sudan provided full support for the evacuation process until we reached Abu Dhabi safely. She said, “The UAE has an active role in the international arena, and we hope to reach a solution to this crisis that is hanging over Sudan and its people.”

For his part, Ayman Salah, a 20-year-old Serbian who was evacuated today, said that with the development of events in Sudan, we resorted to the UAE embassy, ​​and the response was quick, and then we moved to the city of Port Sudan after we spent more than 33 hours traveling by land. And then we were evacuated to the UAE by plane today .. He said: “Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for its assistance and support for us in these emergency circumstances.”

As for the Ethiopian child, Joanna, she said, expressing her happiness at her arrival in the UAE: “I am very happy because I came here with all my family members, and we are all safe, and what happened in Sudan is very painful.”

For his part, Jody McGann, an Irishman living in England, said: “We received the news of the arrival of a plane coming from Abu Dhabi to evacuate us from Port Sudan with great happiness, and our arrival here in Abu Dhabi is an important and incredible achievement, as a result of the escalating events in Sudan that pose great danger.”

He added that the Emirati humanitarian efforts during the evacuation and reception process in Abu Dhabi represent an exceptional and professional act, and words of thanks and praise are not enough for the efforts to get us out of Sudan and reach the country of safety and security in a short period of time.

“We thank the UAE leadership, government and people for their warm reception, generous hospitality and extending a helping hand to everyone without exception,” he said.