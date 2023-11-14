Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 21:19

A group of 26 repatriates from the Gaza Strip will go to São Paulo this Wednesday (15). They will board a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane at 10 am, from Brasília Air Base, bound for Guarulhos Air Base. Two repatriates will go to Florianópolis, on a commercial flight.

Shelter

In total, 14 people will be taken to a shelter, provided by the federal government, in the interior of the state of São Paulo. The exact location was not revealed for security reasons. The rest will go to relatives’ homes. The shelter is close to the urban area.

At the shelter, which specializes in receiving refugees, the five families will stay in individual units with bedrooms and bathrooms, a cafeteria for food and living space. They may remain there indefinitely. These returnees requested to go to the shelter because they had nowhere to stay in the country.

Initially, the reported number was 12 people for the shelter, however, according to authorities, two repatriates decided to go to the unit instead of the homes of friends and relatives.

The national secretary of Justice, Augusto de Arruda Botelho Neto, reported that no returnee has submitted a request for asylum so far.

Teams from the Ministry of Justice served the repatriates at the Brasília Air Base and provided guidance on immigration regularization so that they could have access to documents such as ID, CPF, second copy of birth certificate, residence and work authorization and visa temporary stay. “The government will provide assistance for as long as necessary,” the secretary told journalists.